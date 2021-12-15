Caldwell Baptist Association Church & Community News

LENOIR, NC (December 15, 2021) — The Caldwell Baptist Association assists churches and non-profit organizations in advertising news and events. The Church/Community news goes out every Wednesday. If you would like to advertise in this publication please email your information to Darlene by Tuesday each week.

CHURCH NEWS

The Caldwell Baptist Association’s 2022 Calendar of Activities is ready to be picked up. This is a tool for ministry designed for use by the member churches of the Association. You may pick up your calendars Monday through Friday from 8:30 AM to 12:30 PM and from 1:30 to 4:30 PM.

HELP FOR TORNADO VICTIMS IN KENTUCKY

NC Baptist Disaster Relief has been asked by Kentucky Baptists to assist in disaster recovery efforts in Kentucky following the deadly tornadoes. NC Baptist disaster relief teams are being deployed to Bowling Green, Kentucky to set up a disaster recovery site. NC Disaster Relief will deploy a small feeding team, a laundry unit, recovery unit, generator and chainsaw teams to do this work. NC Disaster Relief will coordinate these efforts out of Hillvue Heights Baptist Church in Bowling Green, KY. Please pray for the people who were affected by the tornadoes as well as the volunteers who will be helping. Donations and volunteers will be needed (Source: NC Baptists on Mission).

Please visit baptistsonmission.org to help as a volunteer or to donate financial assistance.

Click on “Home Page,” then click on “Get Involved” under Kentucky Tornadoes.

COMMUNITY NEWS

“Here & Now” is a missions experience for college students and young adults. It will be held on January 3-5, 2022 at Charity Rebuild Center, Rose Hill, NC. The cost is $35 and includes 2 nights lodging, 6 meals, sweatshirt and Disaster Relief certification/training. For additional information and to register click on the link or contact Rick Trexler at 919-917-4419 or email ricktrex@gmail.com.

Would you like to know more about Truett Conference Center & Camp located in Hayesville, NC? If so, click on this link. They have some upcoming events that you may be interested in. Click on the following links for more information.

Winter Youth Retreat

Marriage Matters

Woven Women

Unifour Christian Ministries has the following events to promote. For more information contact Annette Strassner at 828-493-1723.

Cherokee Trip – January 1, 2022 – Cost: $20.00 each – Meet at Walmart in Granite Falls at 7:00 AM

Bingo and Dinner – January 6, 2022 – Cost: Pay for your own meal and bring a couple of $1.00 bingo gifts – Captain’s Galley in Granite Falls at 5:45 PM

Mutts gone Nuts (Dog Show) – January 15, 2022 – Cost: $55.00 each and due by December 25

Breakfast at Daniel Boone Inn – January 29, 2022 – Cost: $28.00 each and due by January 1

AVAILABLE POSITIONS

Mount Carmel Baptist Church, Hudson, NC, is seeking a pastor. Please send resumes to Pastor Search Committee, PO Box 859, Hudson, NC 28638. Resumes will be received until January 31, 2022.

Friendship Baptist Church, Hudson NC, is seeking an energetic interim Children/Youth Leader with potential for a permanent position (15-20 hours per week). Please email resumes.

Concord Baptist Church in Granite Falls is in need of a pianist in their Worship Band. The worship music is blended of all styles with a strong emphasis on contemporary music. Christian testimony is significant. It is a paid ministry position. Contact Rev. Jimmy Preachers, Minister of Music & Worship at 828-396-1914, or 828-446-2233 or email him your interest and resume.

Nelson’s Chapel Baptist Church of Lenoir is seeking a part-time minister of children and youth. Resumes can be sent to the church at 4958 Kirby Mountain Rd, Lenoir or by email.

Lower Creek Baptist Church in Lenoir is seeking a full time Associate Pastor of Worship and Student Ministry. Click on the link to submit a resume. For more information about the position click here or go to the church website.

Oak Grove Baptist Church in North Wilkesboro is seeking a full-time pastor. Click on the link for more information concerning this position and requirements for submitting a resume.

Middle Fork Baptist Church in Blowing Rock is seeking a pastor. Click on the link to send resumes. For more information click here.

Information provided by the Caldwell Baptist Association

www.caldwellbaptist.org

