Caldwell Baptist Association Church & Community News

LENOIR, NC (November 19, 2021) — The Caldwell Baptist Association assists churches and non-profit organizations in advertising news and events. The Church/Community news goes out every Wednesday. If you would like to advertise in this publication please email your information to Darlene by Tuesday each week.

CHURCH NEWS

The Caldwell Baptist Association’s 2022 Calendar of Activities is ready to be picked up. This is a tool for ministry designed for use by the member churches of the Association. You may pick up your calendars Monday through Friday from 8:30 AM to 12:30 PM and from 1:30 to 4:30 PM. We will be closed Thursday and Friday, November 25-26 for Thanksgiving.

COMMUNITY NEWS

Baptists on Mission is hosting a Region 7 Men’s Worship Rally on Monday, November 22 at Baptist Home Church in North Wilkesboro. All men are invited to an evening of fellowship that will include supper, followed by a time of worship, testimony, spiritual encouragement, missions, and prayer. Meal begins at 6:15 PM and the program is from 7:00-8:30. Cost is $5 per man. Register and pay online by clicking here.

“Here & Now” is a missions experience for college students and young adults. It will be held on January 3-5, 2022 at Charity Rebuild Center, Rose Hill, NC. The cost is $35 and includes 2 nights lodging, 6 meals, sweatshirt and Disaster Relief certification/training. For additional information and to register click on the link or contact Rick Trexler at 919-917-4419 or email ricktrex@gmail.com.

Hope4NC is a free, confidential, state-wide program funded by FEMA and NCDHHS, currently helping people affected by the impact of the COVID crisis. There is a 24/7 Helpline offering emotional support and referrals to local services. Call or text “hope” to 1-855-587-3463. Available is 1-to-1 Counseling & Support by accessing the Helpline or contact directly peter.tamm@rhanet.org or call 828-348-2641.

Samaritan’s Purse is now hiring seasonal workers. First and second shifts are available from mid-November to mid-December at their Operation Christmas Child regional shoebox processing centers. Click on the link to apply.

Would you like to know more about Truett Conference Center & Camp located in Hayesville, NC? If so, click on this link. They have some upcoming events that you may be interested in. Click on the following links for more information.

Winter Youth Retreat

Marriage Matters

Woven Women

AVAILABLE POSITIONS

Mount Carmel Baptist Church, Hudson, NC, is seeking a pastor. Please send resumes to Pastor Search Committee, PO Box 859, Hudson, NC 28638. Resumes will be received until January 31, 2022.

Friendship Baptist Church, Hudson NC, is seeking an energetic interim Children/Youth Leader with potential for a permanent position (15-20 hours per week). Please email resumes.

Concord Baptist Church in Granite Falls is in need of a pianist in their Worship Band. The worship music is blended of all styles with a strong emphasis on contemporary music. Christian testimony is significant. It is a paid ministry position. Contact Rev. Jimmy Preachers, Minister of Music & Worship at 828-396-1914, or 828-446-2233 or email him your interest and resume.

Nelson’s Chapel Baptist Church of Lenoir is seeking a part-time minister of children and youth. Resumes can be sent to the church at 4958 Kirby Mountain Rd, Lenoir or by email.

Lower Creek Baptist Church in Lenoir is seeking a full time Associate Pastor of Worship and Student Ministry. Click on the link to submit a resume. For more information about the position click here or go to the church website.

Oak Grove Baptist Church in North Wilkesboro is seeking a full-time pastor. Click on the link for more information concerning this position and requirements for submitting a resume.

El Bethel Baptist Church in Morganton is seeking a part-time youth director. Click on the link to send a resume. For more information click here.

First Baptist Church of Hildebran is seeking a full-time pastor. Resumes can be sent to church at PO Box 220, Hildebran, NC 28637 or email ministry@fbchildebran.com. For more information click here.

First Baptist Church of Hildebran is seeking a part-time Music Director. Resumes can be sent to the church at PO Box 220, Hildebran, NC 28637 or email ministry@fbchildebran.com. For more information click here.

First Baptist Church of Hildebran is seeking a pianist. Resumes can be sent to the church at PO Box 220, Hildebran, NC 28637 or email ministry@fbchildebran.com. For more information click here.

Information provided by the Caldwell Baptist Association

www.caldwellbaptist.org

Support the Caldwell Journal for as little as $1 a month through Patreon. Thank you!

