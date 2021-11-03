Caldwell Baptist Association Church & Community News

LENOIR, NC (November 3, 2021) — The Caldwell Baptist Association assists churches and non-profit organizations in advertising news and events. The Church/Community news goes out every Wednesday. If you would like to advertise in this publication please email your information to Darlene by Tuesday each week.

CHURCH NEWS

There will be a Fall Festival at Buffalo Cove Community Park on Saturday, November 6 from 1:00-5:00 PM. In the event of inclement weather, it will be held at Buffalo Cove Baptist Church Fellowship Hall. Featured will be family fun, food, games, candy and fellowship. Everyone is invited to attend.

The Association is working with Lakeview Baptist Church and NC Baptists on Mission to help with the 2021 Appalachian Coalfields Ministry. The statewide goal is to collect 18,000 backpacks to be distributed to Appalachian children in late November and December this year. Please take your items to Lakeview Baptist Church in Lenoir on Saturday, November 6, 2021 from 9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon . Click on the link for more information.

North Catawba Baptist Church will have a craft sale on Saturday, November 13 from 8 AM to 1 PM. All proceeds go to the Lottie Moon International Missions Fund. There will be handmade craft items, decorated wreaths, baked good, homemade canned goods, gift items, and more. A hearty breakfast will be available. Donation will be accepted. The church is located at 1596 North Catawba Church Avenue, Lenoir. For more information call 828-728-9253.

Miller Hill Baptist Church, Lenoir has a new email address. It is millerch1230@yahoo.com.

COMMUNITY NEWS

The NC Minister Wives Conference will be held on November 8 from 9:00-11:45 AM at Koury Convention Center in Greensboro. The speaker will be Roxie Gardner and the worship leader Penny Davis. Click here to register.

Baptists on Mission is hosting a Region 7 Men’s Worship Rally on Monday, November 22 at Baptist Home Church in North Wilkesboro. All men are invited to an evening of fellowship that will include supper, followed by a time of worship, testimony, spiritual encouragement, missions, and prayer. Meal begins at 6:15 PM and the program is from 7:00-8:30. Cost is $5 per man. Register and pay online by clicking here.

“Here & Now” is a missions experience for college students and young adults. It will be held on January 3-5, 2022 at Charity Rebuild Center, Rose Hill, NC. The cost is $35 and includes 2 nights lodging, 6 meals, sweatshirt and Disaster Relief certification/training. For additional information and to register click on the link or contact Rick Trexler at 919-917-4419 or email ricktrex@gmail.com.

Hope4NC is a free, confidential, state-wide program funded by FEMA and NCDHHS, currently helping people affected by the impact of the COVID crisis. There is a 24/7 Helpline offering emotional support and referrals to local services. Call or text “hope” to 1-855-587-3463. Available is 1-to-1 Counseling & Support by accessing the Helpline or contact directly peter.tamm@rhanet.org or call 828-348-2641.

Samaritan’s Purse is now hiring seasonal workers. First and second shifts are available from mid-November to mid-December at their Operation Christmas Child regional shoebox processing centers. Click on the link to apply.

Foothills Service Project is looking for individuals over 60 years old in Caldwell County that need an access ramp, porch or deck repairs, life chair, grab bars or hand held shower. They are also in desperate need of volunteer groups to help with these projects. They will be happy to do a presentation for a church, a group or an organization. You can reach them at 828-879-8400 or via email.

Would you like to know more about Truett Conference Center & Camp located in Hayesville, NC? If so, click on this link. They have some upcoming events that you may be interested in. Click on the following links for more information.

Truett Man Camp

Winter Youth Retreat

AVAILABLE POSITIONS

Mount Carmel Baptist Church, Hudson, NC, is seeking a pastor. Please send resumes to Pastor Search Committee, PO Box 859, Hudson, NC 28638. Resumes will be received until January 31, 2022.

Friendship Baptist Church, Hudson NC, is seeking an energetic interim Children/Youth Leader with potential for a permanent position (15-20 hours per week). Please email resumes.

Concord Baptist Church in Granite Falls is in need of a pianist in their Worship Band. The worship music is blended of all styles with a strong emphasis on contemporary music. Christian testimony is significant. It is a paid ministry position. Contact Rev. Jimmy Preachers, Minister of Music & Worship at 828-396-1914, or 828-446-2233 or email him your interest and resume.

Nelson’s Chapel Baptist Church of Lenoir is seeking a part-time minister of children and youth. Resumes can be sent to the church at 4958 Kirby Mountain Rd, Lenoir or by email.

Lower Creek Baptist Church in Lenoir is seeking a full time Associate Pastor of Worship and Student Ministry. Click on the link to submit a resume. For more information about the position click here or go to the church website.

Oak Grove Baptist Church in North Wilkesboro is seeking a full-time pastor. Click on the link for more information concerning this position and requirements for submitting a resume.

El Bethel Baptist Church in Morganton is seeking a part-time youth director. Click on the link to send a resume. For more information click here.

First Baptist Church of Hildebran is seeking a full-time pastor. Resumes can be sent to church at PO Box 220, Hildebran, NC 28637 or email ministry@fbchildebran.com. For more information click here.

First Baptist Church of Hildebran is seeking a part-time Music Director. Resumes can be sent to the church at PO Box 220, Hildebran, NC 28637 or email ministry@fbchildebran.com. For more information click here.

First Baptist Church of Hildebran is seeking a pianist. Resumes can be sent to the church at PO Box 220, Hildebran, NC 28637 or email ministry@fbchildebran.com. For more information click here.

Provided by the Caldwell Baptist Association

www.caldwellbaptist.org



