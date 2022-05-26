Caldwell Baptist Association Church & Community News

LENOIR, NC (May 25, 2022) – The Caldwell Baptist Association assists churches and non-profit organizations in advertising news and events. The Church/Community news goes out every Wednesday. If you would like to advertise in this publication, please email your information to Darlene by Tuesday each week.

CHURCH NEWS

A church in the Caldwell Baptist Association is in need of supplies that go along with the VBS theme “Anchored”. If you have anything that you could share with this church, please contact the Caldwell Baptist Center at 758-4081.

Mulberry Baptist Church will host a Gospel Singing Saturday evening, May 28 at 6:00 PM. The Rogers Family will be the featured singers. There is no admission charge, but a love offering will be taken. Food and fellowship will follow the program. Everyone is invited.

Union Grove Baptist Church, 1880 Union Grove Rd, Lenoir extends an invitation to attend May 29 when graduates will be recognized during the 11:00 AM worship service.

​Lakeview Baptist Church will have a County-wide Sunday Funday Meet and Greet for youth on Sunday, July 10 at 12:30pm. This Funday will start with tacos and dessert and follow with games of volleyball and kickball. For more information click on the link.

COMMUNITY NEWS

If you would like to contribute to the Ukrainian relief efforts make checks payable and send to Baptists on Mission, PO Box 1107, Cary, NC 27512, designate for Ukraine Crisis or baptistsonmission.org/ukraine-crisis to give online.

Kiaros Ministries is going to start back up. For more information contact Cindy Starnes at 828-455-2901.

Baptist Children’s Homes will be hosting a summer foster care training during the month of June. This training will be on Tuesday and Thursday evenings at Care House, 1120 Taylorsville Rd, SE, Lenoir. The deadline to apply is Friday, May 27. If you have questions or to apply contact Gina Lingle at 828-593-0961 or via email.

Unifour Christian Singles and Seniors have several upcoming events. Please click on the link for detailed information.

North Carolina Baptists on Missions is sponsoring Appalachian Coalfields Christmas Backpack Ministry again this year. The statewide goal is 19,000 and we would love for you to be a part of that. Letters were sent to all churches with details on items to be included in the backpacks. You will be able to drop off backpacks at Lakeview Baptist Church Lenoir, NC on November 5th. If you have any questions, please go to their website at www.baptistsonmission.org/aco or contact Miranda Denning at 828-394-9713.

Attn: Church Secretaries: The NC Baptist Secretaries Conference will be held November 14-16 at Caraway Conference Center. The theme is “Great is Thy Faithfulness: Faithful Then – Faithful Now”. The fee will be $250 per person and includes membership and conference fee, double occupancy room, and all meals. Deadline for reservations is August 31, 2022. Make checks payable to NCBSA and mail to: Angie Morgan, % Grace Baptist Church, 1939 Paul Shuping Avenue, Morganton, NC 28655. For more information click here. Churches are encouraged to pay for their secretary to attend this conference.

AVAILABLE POSITIONS

Kings Creek Baptist Church is searching for a part-time (20-hours weekly) Administrative Assistant for clerical and bookkeeping work. Request a job description by contacting Randy Goode rrgoodework@charter.net. Please submit resumes through this email.

Lower Creek Baptist Church is seeking a part-time choir director for practice on Wednesday and to lead the choir in the worship service on Sunday mornings. If interested, please contact the church office at 828-758-2315.

Dry Ponds Baptist Church is seeking a Youth and Children’s Minister. The deadline to send in resumes is Monday, May 23. Resumes can be sent via mail to Dry Ponds Baptist Church, 5235 Union Church Rd, Granite Falls, NC 28630 or via email. For a job description and qualifications please click here.

Clover Baptist Church, 100 Pinewood Rd, Granite Falls, NC 28630 is seeking a part-time Worship and Music Leader. For a job description click here.

Union Baptist Church is searching for a part-time (15-hours weekly) Financial Secretary/Receptionist. Please submit resumes to Paula Benfield, Search Committee Chairman, Union Baptist Church, 4595 Union Baptist Road, Lenoir, NC 28645.

Mount Carmel Baptist Church, Hudson, NC, is seeking a pastor. Please send resumes to Pastor Search Committee, PO Box 859, Hudson, NC 28638.

Friendship Baptist Church, Hudson NC, is seeking an energetic interim Children/Youth Leader with potential for a permanent position (15-20 hours per week). Please email resumes.

Nelson’s Chapel Baptist Church of Lenoir is seeking a part-time minister of children and youth. Resumes can be sent to the church at 4958 Kirby Mountain Rd, Lenoir or by email.

Lower Creek Baptist Church in Lenoir is seeking a full time Associate Pastor. Click on the link to submit a resume. For more information about the position click here or go to the church website.

First Baptist Hildebran is seeking a Senior Pastor, Pianist, and a Music Director. For more information click here.

