Caldwell Baptist Association Church & Community News

LENOIR, NC (May 5, 2022) – A church in the Caldwell Association needs at least 10 plastic chairs for primary/junior age students. Please contact the Baptist Center at 758-4081 if you could help with this need.

​There is a church needing the Explore the Bible Sunday School Learner Guides for the study in Ezekiel and Daniel. If you have some old copies and would donate them to this church, please contact the Baptist Center at 758-4081.

Union Grove Baptist Church, 1880 Union Grove Rd, Lenoir extends an invitation to attend the following services.​

May 8 – Mother’s Day and all mothers will be recognized during the 11:00 AM worship service. Also there will be a time for Baby Dedication.

May 22 – At 6:00 PM the Children’s Choir will present their Spring musical, “Back to the Cross”.

May 29 – Graduates will be recognized during the 11:00 AM worship service.

​Clover Baptist Church will present their Easter drama, “Two On the Emmaus Road”, for another showing on Friday, May 13 at 7:00 PM. All seating is free and no reservations are needed. Everyone is welcome. The church is located at 100 Pinewood Road in Granite Falls.

​Lakeview Baptist Church will have a County-wide Sunday Funday Meet and Greet for youth on Sunday, July 10 at 12:30pm. This Funday will start with tacos and dessert and follow with games of volleyball and kickball. For more information click on the link.

COMMUNITY NEWS

Baptists on Mission: Ukraine Crisis Update

When Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb 24 of this year, Baptists on Mission began mobilizing immediately. Currently we’re working with refugees in Poland, Moldova, Hungary and inside Ukraine with internally displaced people, particularly in the western part of Ukraine. Working with HBAid, BOM volunteers are also working at a warehouse distributing supplies and ministering to 100,000 internally displaced people in a region of Ukraine that is near the border with Hungary. We are also setting up a mobile kitchen to provide hot meals as well as sending medical teams to help in that region of Ukraine. If you would like to give to help with these relief efforts make checks payable and send to Baptists on Mission, PO Box 1107, Cary, NC 27512 and designate for Ukraine Crisis or go online to give at baptistsonmission.org/ukraine-crisis.

Kiaros Ministries is going to start back up. For more information contact Cindy Starnes at 828-455-2901.

The Baptist Children’s Homes of NC have started back their Saturday Missions Day. This is a local, one-day missions opportunity for your church to help with projects at their ministry locations. Registration is from 8:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m., with projects from 9:00 until noon, followed by lunch, and optional tours. Click here to register or contact Alan Williams at 336-474-1277 for more information. The dates are as follows:

May 7 – Odum Home, Pembroke

May 14 – Kennedy Home, Kinston

May 21 – Camp Duncan, Aberdeen

Baptist Children’s Homes will be hosting a Summer foster care training during the month of June. This training will be on Tuesday and Thursday evenings at Care House, 1120 Taylorsville Rd, SE, Lenoir. The deadline to apply is Friday, May 27. If you have questions or to apply contact Gina Lingle at 828-593-0961 or via email.

Unifour Christian Singles and Seniors have several upcoming events. Please click on the link for detailed information.

North Carolina Baptists on Missions is sponsoring Appalachian Coalfields Christmas Backpack Ministry again this year. The statewide goal is 19,000 and we would love for you to be a part of that. Letters were sent to all churches with details on items to be included in the backpacks.. You will be able to drop off backpacks at Lakeview Baptist Church Lenoir, NC on November 5th. If you have any questions, please go to their website at www.baptistsonmission.org/aco or contact Miranda Denning at 828-394-9713.

AVAILABLE POSITIONS

Dry Ponds Baptist Church is seeking a Youth and Children’s Minister. The deadline to send in resumes is Monday, May 23. Resumes can be sent via mail to Dry Ponds Baptist Church, 5235 Union Church Rd, Granite Falls, NC 28630 or via email. For a job description and qualifications please click here.

Clover Baptist Church, 100 Pinewood Rd, Granite Falls, NC 28630 is seeking a part-time Worship and Music Leader. For a job description click here.

First Baptist Church in Hudson is seeking a Ministry Assistant. Applications must be received by May 10, 2022. Click on the link below for the job description, list of qualifications, and to access the application portal: www.hudsonfirst.org/careers.

Dudley Shoals Baptist Church in Granite Falls is seeking a full-time Senior Pastor. Resumes may be mailed to Post Office Box 674, Granite Falls, NC 28630 or email by May 9. For more information click here.

Union Baptist Church is searching for a part-time (15-hours weekly) Financial Secretary/Receptionist. Please submit resumes to Paula Benfield, Search Committee Chairman, Union Baptist Church, 4595 Union Baptist Road, Lenoir, NC 28645.

Mount Carmel Baptist Church, Hudson, NC, is seeking a pastor. Please send resumes to Pastor Search Committee, PO Box 859, Hudson, NC 28638.

Friendship Baptist Church, Hudson NC, is seeking an energetic interim Children/Youth Leader with potential for a permanent position (15-20 hours per week). Please email resumes.

Nelson’s Chapel Baptist Church of Lenoir is seeking a part-time minister of children and youth. Resumes can be sent to the church at 4958 Kirby Mountain Rd, Lenoir or by email.

Lower Creek Baptist Church in Lenoir is seeking a full time Associate Pastor. Click on the link to submit a resume. For more information about the position click here or go to the church website.

Oak Grove Baptist Church in North Wilkesboro is seeking a full-time pastor. Click on the link for more information concerning this position and requirements for submitting a resume.

Middle Fork Baptist Church in Blowing Rock is seeking a pastor. Click on the link to send resumes. For more information click here.

First Baptist Hildebran is seeking a Senior Pastor, Pianist, and a Music Director. For more information click here.

