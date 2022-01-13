Caldwell Baptist Association Church & Community News

LENOIR, NC (January 12, 2022) — The Caldwell Baptist Association assists churches and non-profit organizations in advertising news and events. The Church/Community news goes out every Wednesday. If you would like to advertise in this publication please email your information to Darlene by Tuesday each week.

CHURCH NEWS

New Life Baptist Church will have a Men’s Meeting on Tuesday, January 18. All men are invited to attend this meeting which begins with a meal at 6:00 PM in the Fellowship Hall and the service at 7:00 PM. The emphasis will be on “Biblical Direction for All Men” along with special music. For more information please call 728-1473.

Clarks Chapel Baptist Church has a mid-1970’s Model 802 Wurlitzer electric organ to give to any interested church. It has two (2) rows of keys and two (2) octave foot pedals. It was replaced because it was occasionally making “roaring” and “grinding” sounds when played. If interested contact Robert Marshall at 828-499-2137.

COMMUNITY NEWS

Part -time cook needed at Lenoir Soup Kitchen. M-F 8am – 1 pm other hours as needed. Must speak English, pass background check, good work history, dependable. You must be able to lift 50 pounds, clean, mop, stock, serve and other duties as needed. must be a fast worker. Call for appointment 758-1411, M-F 8-1, ask for Angel. You can also send a resume to lenoirsoupkit@bellsouth.net. Pay 10.00 per hour.

The Missions Conference for Baptists on Mission will be March 25-26 at Calvary Baptist Church in Winston-Salem. Highlights include worship in three general sessions, breakout sessions, missions fair exhibits, missions testimonies, volunteer supper and more. For more information contact Melanie Crawford at 800-395-5102 x 5596. To register click here.

In November when the Caldwell Volunteers went to Caswell, they found out that one of the two dryers in the laundry had died and could not be fixed. Lillian Turnmire, a long time volunteer who has always worked in the laundry, challenged the team to raise the money to purchase a new dryer for the Assembly. A new dryer, installed, would cost $6,323.04. This is a much-needed piece of equipment and the team agreed to encourage their churches to help raise the money to purchase one. Would you please present this need to your church and see if they would contribute to this on behalf of the Caldwell Volunteers? Checks can be made to the Caldwell Baptist Association, PO Box 1555, Lenoir, NC 28645 and marked Caswell Dryer. Any money over the amount needed will be given to the Assembly to use as needed. When they get the dryer, we are going to name it “Lillian.” Please have all contributions in by January 31, 2022. Thank you for loving on our assembly.

Would you like to know more about Truett Conference Center & Camp located in Hayesville, NC? If so, click on this link. They have some upcoming events that you may be interested in. Click on the following links for more information.

Winter Youth Retreat

Marriage Matters

Woven Women

NC Baptist Disaster Relief has been asked by Kentucky Baptists to assist in disaster recovery efforts in Kentucky following the deadly tornadoes. NC Baptist disaster relief teams have been deployed to Bowling Green, Kentucky to operate a disaster recovery site. NC Disaster Relief has also sent a small feeding team, a laundry unit, recovery unit, generator and chainsaw teams to do this work. NC Disaster Relief is coordinating these efforts out of Hillvue Heights Baptist Church in Bowling Green, KY. Please pray for the people who were affected by the tornadoes as well as the volunteers who will be helping. Donations and volunteers will be needed (Source: NC Baptists on Mission). Please visit baptistsonmission.org to help as a volunteer or to donate financial assistance. Click on “Home Page,” then click on “Get Involved” under Kentucky Tornadoes.

AVAILABLE POSITIONS

Lakeview Baptist Church, Lenoir, NC is seeking a full-time pastor. Please send resumes to Lakeview Baptist Church, % Pastor Search Committee, 325 Shasta Lane, Lenoir, NC 28645 or click on the link to email. For more information click here. Resumes will be accepted until January 31, 2022.

Mount Carmel Baptist Church, Hudson, NC, is seeking a pastor. Please send resumes to Pastor Search Committee, PO Box 859, Hudson, NC 28638. Resumes will be received until January 31, 2022.

Friendship Baptist Church, Hudson NC, is seeking an energetic interim Children/Youth Leader with potential for a permanent position (15-20 hours per week). Please email resumes.

Concord Baptist Church in Granite Falls is in need of a pianist in their Worship Band. The worship music is blended of all styles with a strong emphasis on contemporary music. Christian testimony is significant. It is a paid ministry position. Contact Rev. Jimmy Preachers, Minister of Music & Worship at 828-396-1914, or 828-446-2233 or email him your interest and resume.

Nelson’s Chapel Baptist Church of Lenoir is seeking a part-time minister of children and youth. Resumes can be sent to the church at 4958 Kirby Mountain Rd, Lenoir or by email.

Lower Creek Baptist Church in Lenoir is seeking a full time Associate Pastor of Worship and Student Ministry. Click on the link to submit a resume. For more information about the position click here or go to the church website.

Oak Grove Baptist Church in North Wilkesboro is seeking a full-time pastor. Click on the link for more information concerning this position and requirements for submitting a resume.

Middle Fork Baptist Church in Blowing Rock is seeking a pastor. Click on the link to send resumes. For more information click here.

Information provided by the Caldwell Baptist Association

www.caldwellbaptist.org

