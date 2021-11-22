Caldwell Athletics: Men’s Basketball Student-Athletes Named to All-Classic Team, Latest NJCAA Poll

HUDSON, NC (November 22, 2021) — The Caldwell Cobras men’s basketball team had two players named to the Applebee’s Okefenokee College Classic All-Classic Team. Charles Bryson and Toyaz Solomon were recognized for their play as Caldwell went 2-0 in the classic with wins over Andrew College (76-72 on Friday) and host-team South Georgia State College (52-49 on Saturday).

Bryson (6’3″ forward, Charlotte, NC) had 7 points in Friday’s contest and a team high 14 points in Saturday’s win. Solomon (6’8″ guard, Enfield, NC) had 10 points and 4 rebounds in Friday’s game and added 3 points and 11 rebounds in Saturday’s win. Through five games, Soloman is averaging 12.0 points per game and 10.6 rebounds per game while Bryson is averaging 8.4 points per game.

Applebee’s Okefenokee College Classic All-Classic Team – Sabian Tate (Andrew College), Wilfred Campbell and Lamont Sams (Denmark Tech), Charles Bryson and Toyaz Solomon (Caldwell Tech), and Jayce Moore and AJ Spencer (SGSC).

The Cobras, 5-0 on the season, received votes in the latest NJCAA Division I men’s basketball poll that was released on Monday. Region 10 foe Brunswick Community College is 25th while Spartanburg Methodist is also receiving votes. Salt Lake Community College (8-0) remained as the top ranked team in the poll. Link to the NJCAA MBB Poll for Nov. 22: NJCAA DI Men’s Basketball Rankings – NJCAA

The Cobras’ home opener is Tuesday night, November 23 versus Catawba Valley.

Information and photographs provided by Jeff Link

(CCC&TI Athletics Director)

