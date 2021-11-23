Caldwell Athletics: Men’s Basketball Defeats Catawba Valley 97-82

HUDSON, NC (November 23, 2021) — Results from the CCC&TI Men’s Basketball game on Tuesday, November 23, 2021.

Catawba Valley 37 45 – 82

Caldwell 51 46 – 97

Catawba Valley Scoring: Nasim Fuller 33, Demetrius Washington 12, Shad Thomas 11, Quincy Martin 7, Braden Graham 6, Anthony Isbell 5, Timothy Brown 2, Tyjae Haynes 2, Victor Kanama 2, Darien Wynn 2.

Caldwell Scoring: Shawn Nelson 15, Toyaz Solomon 14, Caleb Mauldin 13, Deonte Randolph 10, RJ Black 9, Amarie Elijah-Kirby 7, Isaiah Pruett 7, Charles Bryson 6, Kalib Baker 5, Gil Brown 4, Josh Dupree 4, Derrick Quansah 3

Recap: Catawba Valley jumped out to an early lead as the Caldwell trailed 19-12 at the under-14 first half media timeout. The Cobras went on an 11-2 run to take their first lead of the game at 23-21 with 8:21 remaining in the first half. Caldwell would extend their lead to 51-37 at the half.

In the second half, Catawba Valley would chip away at the lead, closing the gap to 61-55 with 14:20 left in the game. The Cobras would answer with a 9-2 run to push the lead back out to 13 with 11:43 remaining in the game.

Catawba Valley’s Nasim Fuller led all scorers with 33 points (15 in the first half). Shawn Nelson (photo attached) led Caldwell with 15 points as the Cobras had four players in double digits.

Caldwell improves to 6-0 on the season and sweep the regular season meetings versus the Catawba Valley. The Cobras return to action Tuesday, November 30 at Louisburg College. The Red Hawks (2-3) retune home on Saturday against Central Carolina.

