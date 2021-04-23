Caldwell Arts Council Summer JAM Camp Announced

LENOIR, NC (April 23, 12021) — The Caldwell Arts Council is pleased to announce Summer JAM Camp, where students from 8 to 17 years of age can learn to play their choice of guitar or fiddle in the old-time tradition of learning to play and sing by ear. Participating students will have the opportunity to perform live at the Happy Valley Fiddlers Convention held in Patterson this Labor Day Weekend.

Summer JAM will offer both beginner and intermediate classes in guitar and fiddle. The camp will be held on consecutive Wednesdays from June 9 through August 18, 2021 at The HUB Station Arts Center, located at 145 Cedar Valley Road in Hudson. Classes will run for one hour with beginners starting at 2:30pm, and intermediate students starting at 3:30pm.

Instructors are Bob Henson and Alyssa McLean for guitar, and Mary Ervin for fiddle.

Per class registration is a minimum of 5 students and a maximum of 10.

Summer JAM fees are $100 for the10 week music camp with sibling discounts available.

Instruments are available for students to rent for $15 for the summer JAM program.

Students will have the opportunity to perform live at the Happy Valley Fiddlers Convention in historic Happy Valley on Labor Day Weekend.

Participants also can sign up for school year JAM with available instrument rentals. Look for information later in the year.

To register your child for Summer JAM camp, visit www.caldwellarts.com or call 828-754-2486 today.

Caldwell JAM is a program of the Caldwell Arts Council and receives partial funding from the NC Arts Council, a division of the NC Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.