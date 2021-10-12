Caldwell Arts Council new exhibit…Abstract / Not Abstract:

LENOIR, NC (October 12, 2021) — The Caldwell Arts Council is pleased to announce its next public art exhibition, ABSTRACT / NOT ABSTRACT. The show opens October 22, 2021 and runs through November 26, 2021.

The exhibition features recent work by students and faculty in Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Fine Art Department, and includes printmaking, collage, painting, textiles, photography, ceramics, and other art forms.

The mission of the arts program is to help students gain the skills, vocabulary, and portfolio needed to successfully transfer and thrive in a Bachelor of Fine Arts program as well, as to provide skills in the field of fine arts.

The Caldwell Arts Council is located at 601 College Ave SW in Lenoir, NC, and is open to the public Tuesday through Friday from 9am to 5pm.

Images are courtesy of Thomas Thielemann.

