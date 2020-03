LENOIR, NC (March 16, 2020) — As a precautionary measure, and to help stem the spread of Covid-19 (coronavirus), the offices and galleries of the Caldwell Arts Council are closed to the public, and all programs are suspended until further notice.

Our staff will continue working flexible hours, so if necessary, please contact us only by phone at 828-754-2486 or email at office@caldwellarts.com.