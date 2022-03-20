Caldwell Arts Council announces arts programs for Veterans

LENOIR, NC (March 17, 2022) – The Caldwell Arts Council is pleased to announce the Foothills Veterans in Arts program, which will offer free classes in acoustic guitar and art to our area’s U.S. Veterans. Classes will be held at the HUB Station Arts Center, 145 Cedar Valley Road, Hudson, NC, and are offered on a first-come, first-served basis to up to 12 students. All instruction, loaner instruments, and art supplies are available FREE of charge.

Guitar classes, led by Bob Henson, will be held weekly from 7pm-8pm on Monday evenings beginning April 18, 2022.

Art classes, led by Andrew Atkin, will be held every other week from 6pm-8pm on Tuesday evenings beginning on April 19, 2022.

Call the Caldwell Arts Council today at 828-754-2486 to sign up, or visit www.caldwellarts.com for more information.

