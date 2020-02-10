Caldwell Animal Control Sees Significant Drop in Euthanasia Rates

LENOIR, NC (February 3, 2020) — Caldwell Animal Control recently released euthanasia rates for 2019 and the numbers have dropped substantially over the last four years. In 2016, 67 percent of animals turned over to Animal Control were euthanized. In 2019, the number dropped to 36 percent.

“Over the last few years, the Animal Control staff has made a commitment to work with the community and rescue groups in an effort to decrease euthanasia rates,” said Caldwell County Public Health Director Anna Martin. “Their work has paid off and I believe we will continue to see the rates drop as they find even more ways to address the problem.”

Animal Control has partnered with nonprofit rescue groups to take animals when space becomes an issue or when they have an animal that may not be eligible for adoption.

“We never want to euthanize one good animal to make room for another one,” said Animal Control Manager Pam Culbreth. “We want animals eligible for adoption or rescue to find forever homes.”

The community has also helped Animal Control through their willingness to hold onto animals they wish to surrender until space becomes available either through adoption or rescue.

“When we ask people to hold onto their animals for a time, they are often able to rehome their pets without ever surrendering them to us,” explained Culbreth. “These proactive efforts are really making an impact, and we appreciate the community’s willingness to work with us.”