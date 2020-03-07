Caldwell Agriculture Expo – first-ever event in Caldwell County

LENOIR, NC (March 5, 2020) — The first ever Caldwell Agriculture Expo will be held on Saturday, March 28 from 9 am to 3 pm at the Caldwell County Fairgrounds.

Exhibitors will have farm animals and farming equipment on display. Interactive booth displays will provide fun and educational experiences on farming, forestry, foods, local businesses and post-secondary studies. Try a taste of local honey or a favorite local vendor. The event is free to all. Students and youth can enter for door prizes. The public is invited on Saturday, March 28, 9-3 pm at the Caldwell County Fairgrounds in Lenoir at 2461 Fairground Rd., Lenoir. Plan for a day to explore Caldwell County and North Carolina agriculture!

