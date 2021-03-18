Bush and Associates Grand Reopening

LENOIR, NC (March 18, 2021) — On Wednesday, March 17, Bush & Associates, Inc. held a grand-reopening event and ribbon cutting. The event was hosted by Caldwell County Chamber of Commerce, and chaired by Mayor Joe Gibbons to celebrate 41 years of serving Caldwell County. The grand-reopening included a virtual tour of the office which has been renovated for social distancing and to improve the customer experience. Find out more by visiting their website at www.mynchealthplan.com or by calling (828) 754-2601.