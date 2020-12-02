Burke-McDowell-Caldwell County FSA Reminds Producers of Dec. 11 Application Deadline for Coronavirus Food Assistance Program 2

MORGANTON, NC (December 2, 2020) — Burke-McDowell-Caldwell County USDA Farm Service Agency (FSA) Executive Director Kim Rumfelt reminds farmers and ranchers the deadline to apply for the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program 2 (CFAP 2) is Dec. 11, 2020. This program provides direct financial relief to producers due to market disruptions and associated costs because of COVID-19.

“Most of the crops and livestock raised in NC, , including many of them raised in our area, are eligible commodities for this program,” said Rumfelt. “If you haven’t already applied or contacted our office to learn more about the program, now is the time to do so. Our staff will help you through the application process.”

Row crops, livestock, dairy, specialty crops, aquaculture and more all are eligible for the CFAP 2. Producers are encouraged to visit farmers.gov/cfap and click on the “Eligible Commodities Finder” to review eligible commodities and learn about the payment structure for each. CFAP 2 is a separate program from the first iteration of the program (CFAP 1) and interested producers must complete a new application to be eligible for payment for CFAP 2.

Producers are encouraged to call the Burke-McDowell-Caldwell County FSA office at (828) 439-9727, ext. 2 for guidance on the process to complete an application. Producers also have the option to visit farmers.gov/cfap and access the online application portal or learn about other application options. A call center is also available for producers who would like additional one-on-one support with the CFAP 2 application process. Please call 877-508-8364 to speak directly with a USDA employee ready to offer assistance.

All USDA Service Centers are open for business, including those that restrict in-person visits or require appointments. All Service Center visitors wishing to conduct business with FSA, Natural Resources Conservation Service or any other Service Center agency should call ahead and schedule an appointment. Service Centers that are open for appointments will pre-screen visitors based on health concerns or recent travel, and visitors must adhere to social distancing guidelines. Visitors are also required to wear a face covering during their appointment. Our program delivery staff will continue to work with our producers by phone, email and using online tools. More information can be found at farmers.gov/coronavirus.