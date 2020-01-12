BSA Pack 260 and Troop 263 go Above and Beyond for the Granite Falls Community

GRANITE FALLS, NC (January 12, 2020) — The Scouts in our community have been meeting our needs for many years from helping our community during natural disasters such as the Tornadoes of 2017 to collecting food for South Caldwell Christian Ministries and mission work here in our local area.

“The leaders and scouts believe strongly in helping others and God and Scouting allows them to do just that”

Some of the things that our Scouts have done for our community in just the last couple of months is …

Honored our Veterans – flag retirement

Food Collection – for SCCM, Soul Good Ministries, Back Pack Program (Sawmills)

Placed two “Blessing Boxes” at their Scout Center

Conservation Projects – Lakeside Park, Rhodhiss Park

Blood Drive – Honoring Allison Hodge

Homebound Visits – Leaf pick up

Religious Programs – Programs of Religious Activities with Youth (P.R.A.Y.)

Thanking our First Responders – Delivered Popcorn to Granite Falls Fire Department

Eagle Projects – First United Methodist of Granite Falls, Icard Baptist, Rhodhiss Park, and the American Legion Post 29 in Lenoir

This doesn’t include the mentoring and molding our youth into citizens with high moral character.

When our Scouts get involved in our community it fosters leadership skills as it instills the practice of community service, both of which are core elements of the Scout BSA mission.

Scoutmaster of Troop 263 and Cubmaster of Pack 260 are one in the same and that is Chuck Heavner, he along with his Wife Kelly Heavner have been heavily involved in Scouting for over 14 years.

Both Units are chartered by First United Methodist Church in Granite Falls where Howard Fleming resides as Pastor.

For more info about the Scouting Program in Granite Falls contact Chuck Heavner at 828-234-1186.

All information and photos are courtesy of Chuck Heavner

