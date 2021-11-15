Brave 8 year old Girl Saves Her Baby Sister from A House Fire

CALDWELL COUNTY, NC (November 15, 2021) — Ashley Dorenbusch, 8yo, was faced with a situation that most adults will never have to face. On December 30th, 2020, her home was destroyed by a fire just days after Christmas. Thanks to her quick thinking and bravery, she was able to get her 8mo baby sister Emma and escape the fire. Ashley’s father is a firefighter and he taught her to “get low and go” if she was ever in this situation.

On November 12, 2021, Caldwell County Fire and Rescue Association along with Little River Fire Department, Recognized the Dorenbusch family and awarded Ashley with a plaque to show how proud they are of her bravery.

Pictured are:

(left) Dustin Howell – Little River Fire Dept.

Ashley Dorenbusch – 9yo

Emma Dorenbusch – 18mo

Hannah Dorenbusch – Mom

(right) Richard Dorenbusch – Dad

Press Release and Photos courtesy of Christy Bumgarner

