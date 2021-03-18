BRAHM partners with Blue Ridge Conservancy and Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture for panel discussion on intersection between conservation, agriculture, and beauty.

BLOWING ROCK, NC (March 18, 2021) — On Thursday April 1, at 6 pm the Blowing Rock Art & History Museum (BRAHM) will help kickoff Greening My Plate Month with a panel discussion on the intersections of land conservation, local food, and natural beauty. This panel will consist of representatives from Blue Ridge Conservancy, Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture, BRAHM, as well as local farmers who work on land protected by the conservancy.

Audience members will learn about the role land conservation plays in preserving the natural environment in Western North Carolina and the impact that has on our food systems.

The discussion was organized in order to expand upon the exhibit, Blue Ridge Conservancy: Place Matters, which is currently on display at BRAHM through April 10th.

Blue Ridge Conservancy: Place Matters highlights the rich history of land conservation in North Carolina’s High Country and explores how and why Blue Ridge Conservancy protects the places that matter most to our communities. For well over a century, our region’s scenic beauty and recreational opportunities have been the backbone of its culture and economy. Inspired by and building upon the work of those who came before us, BRC has permanently protected 22,000acres of land in the seven northwest counties of North Carolina. Our communities depend on clean air, fresh water, and local foods to remain healthy and viable. The need to protect these resources is increasingly urgent as we face the growing threat of development.

Greening My Plate Month is a time to celebrate spring and our growing season. Events were organized by the ‘Greening My Plate Gang’, a coalition of non-profits and individuals. This coalition is dedicated to improving the economic and personal health of our community by encouraging the consumption of fresh, locally produced food.

The very first Greening My Plate took place in 2014, and every year since community groups have joined together to put on farm tours, cooking demos, film viewings, educational workshops, and more. For a full schedule of this years Greening My Plate Month events visit, www.greeningmyplate.org.