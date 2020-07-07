Book Signing with Former State Senator Don Kincaid

LENOIR, NC (July 6, 2020) — Join us at Tybrisa Books as Former NC State Senator Don Kincaid share his new memoir, Reflections: From Shoeshine Boy to State Senator.

Saturday, July 18, 2020 from 11am to 1pm

Former North Carolina State Senator writes in his memoir of his thirty-one years in the North Carolina General Assembly, including both the House of Representatives and the Senate. He reflects on his early years in Gamewell and his life decisions to join the National Guard, to attend Gardner Webb Junior College and then Appalachian State Teachers College. He describes his years teaching United States History at Caldwell County’s Oak Hill, Happy Valley, and Hibriten High Schools, and the requirement that he resign his teaching position in order to serve in the House of Representatives. First as a representative and then as a senator, he stood firm in his conservative beliefs and undaunted in his passion to serve the people of his western North Carolina district and to give the GOP a solid foundation in the state. When once he was the sole Republican in the Senate, he maintained a working relationship with other senators to enact laws for the good of the people of North Carolina. His book is written using a wry humor to tell of the daily dealings in the legislature, both the mundane and the spectacular. This book is the story of one man’s influence on North Carolina.

Senator Don Kincaid Book Signing Facebook Event Page

www.facebook.com/TybrisaBooks

(828) 572-7475

210 N Main St

Lenoir, North Carolina