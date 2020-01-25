Book Signing of “The Mailbox of the Kindred Spirit” with local author LB Sedlacek!

LENOIR, NC (January 23, 2020) — On Saturday, February 15th, visit Tybrisa Books from 11am-1pm and meet local author LB Sedlacek as she debuts her newest book, “The Mailbox of the Kindred Spirit.” The story is set in Lenoir and Ocean Isle and Sunset beaches.

The Mailbox of the Kindred Spirit is real. It is the inspiration for LB’s story about Ernie and Melody who meet at a young age at a Golf Club in the mountains of North Carolina where he works and where her mother works. They grow up and grow apart and she moves to Ocean Isle Beach. Eventually he comes to a place where he tries to connect with her again. The mailbox plays an important part in their story.

The mailbox is set up beyond almost the last set of sand dunes. It’s tucked away behind one. There’s a couple of benches where you can sit and watch the fishing boats, or the tides roll in and out. The first time she went to the mailbox it was so late it got dark. It was quite the moving experience.

LB hopes you enjoy this story – it’s somewhat of a love story with a tiny bit of poetry thrown in. It is near and dear to her heart!

LB Sedlacek is also author of the locally based poetry book and Facebook page “Poetry in LA” as well as the award nominated locally set mystery “The Glass River.” She will read from the book and a book signing will follow. Learn more about LB on her website, www.lbsedlacek.com.

Tybrisa Books is located in Downtown Lenoir on the Square at 210 N Main St. Their phone number is (828) 572-7475 or find them on Facebook. The event is free, family friendly and open to the public.