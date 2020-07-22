Book Signing – Four Thieves of Vinegar & Other Short Stories

LENOIR, NC (July 21, 2020) — Join us at Tybrisa Books as much-loved local author, LB Sedlacek, debuts, shares, sells and signs her new book, Four Thieves of Vinegar & Other Short Stories.

Saturday, August 1st from 11am-2pm

In Red River, New Mexico, meet a woman who can tell you things about yourself you didn’t know. Solve a murder from out space to the Wild Wet to modern day Virginia suburbs outside of Washington, DC. Share a sad tale of Russian roulette remembered by a grandson as he visits his grandfather. Become a singer in Nashville, TN. These stories and more await you in this collection of short stories published on Leap Day 2020 by Alien Buddha Press.

Sedlacek is the author of locally set favorites “The Glass River,” “The Mailbox of the Kindred Spirit,” and “Poetry in LA.” Find out more by visiting www.lbsedlacek.com.

Tybrisa Books is located at 210 Main St. in Lenoir. Call them at (828) 572-7475.