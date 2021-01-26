Book Signing for “The Blue Eyed Side” by LB Sedlacek Set For February 20th

LENOIR, NC (January 26, 2021) — Local Author and Poet, LB Sedlacek, will be on hand at Tybrisa Books to sign copies of her newest book, a poem novel entitled “The Blue Eyed Side.” The Book Signing will be on Saturday February 20th from 11am-2pm at Tybrisa Books in Downtown Lenoir. The event is free, family friendly and open to the public.

A poem novel is a novel-length narrative told through poetry rather than prose. “The Blue Eyed Side” tells the story of Mikeal, a kite surfer from the NC coast, and Alexis, an actress, as they try to solve the mysterious deaths of his Grandparents. The book is set on Hatteras island and in Plumtree, NC. The cover photo of the Blue Ridge mountains was taken by Sedlacek. This is her first poem novel, and it is published by Cyberwit Press.

Tybrisa Books is located at 210 Main St. NW in Lenoir. You can reach them at (828) 572-7475 or tybrisabooks@gmail.com

You can find out more about LB Sedlacek by visiting her website: www.lbsedlacek.com or on Facebook: @lbsedlacekpoet @poetryinla