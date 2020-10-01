Book launch for the sequel to the popular local mystery, “The Glass River” by LB Sedlacek

LENOIR, NC (October 1, 2020) — On Saturday, Oct 17th, from 11am-2pm, at Tybrisa Books there will be a Book Launch for the sequel to the award nominated mystery, “The Glass River.” The name of the new book is “A Sunless Sea.” This new locally set mystery by local author, LB Sedlacek, is almost entirely set on Hibriten Mountain. Detective Chance Richardson and Reporter Kelly Grant are back again to solve another mystery for you! Come on out and meet the author and get your copy of the new book and have it signed, too!

Sedlacek will also have copies of “The Glass River” and the Happy Valley Edition of “The Glass River” available for purchase and to sign as well as her popular locally and Sunset Beach set book, “The Mailbox of the Kindred Spirit.” She is also author of the Morganton NC and Roanoke set psychological thriller, “Intent” and the NC Nags Head, Hatteras and Ocracoke set literary fiction novel, “Traveling with Fish.” Sedlacek is a poet as well and created the local poems Facebook page and poetry books, “Poetry in LA.”

Tybrisa books is located on the square in Downtown Lenoir at 210 Main St, NW Lenoir. Call them at (828) 572-7475.

Find out more about LB Sedlacek at, www.lbsedlacek.com

If you can’t make the Book Launch, you can order her new book as a paperback on ebook online at: www.amazon.com/Sunless-Sea-Detective-Richardson-mystery/dp/B08JF5CRMK