Book Launch and Signing of “The Poet Next Door”

LENOIR, NC (May 20, 2020) — Visit Tybrisa Books and meet local poet and writer, LB Sedlacek as she debuts her newest book on Saturday, June 6th from 11am-2pm.

“The Poet Next Door” is a book of poems. The title poem was written for the inaugural Poetry Caldwell at the Caldwell Arts Council where Sedlacek was the featured reader. The poem tied into the exhibit of local photos and artwork entitled “Close to Home.” These poems are a compilation of a variety of subjects. This is Sedlacek’s first full length poetry collection. It was published in February 2020 by Cyberwit.

Sedlacek is also the author of several other books, including “The Glass River, ” “The Mailbox of the Kindred Spirit,” and “Poetry in L.A.”, all of which are available for purchase at Tybrisa Books. You can find out more by visiting her website at www.lbsedlacek.com.

Tybrisa Books is located at 210 Main St., Lenoir NC 28645. You can reach them by phone (828) 572-7475 or find them on Facebook @ TybrisaBooks

