Board of Elections Celebrates Board Members

LENOIR, NC (July 10, 2020) — Caldwell County Board of Elections recently recognized H. Houston Groome Jr. as he retired from the board and welcomed Joseph Delk IV to the board.

Groome steps down from the board after serving for 24 years. “Houston is a very intelligent and thoughtful man,” said Caldwell County Board of Elections Director Chad Barnes. “His insight and experience will be missed.”

Groome, who was born in High Point, NC, is a graduate of Greensboro Senior High School and Duke University. He served in the U.S. Coast Guard and then went on to graduate from UNC School of Law. Following school, he served three years with U.S. Senator Sam J. Ervin Jr. in Washington D.C. He and his family moved to Lenoir in 1967 where he practiced law for almost 50 years. Groome was inducted into the NC Bar Association General Practice Hall of Fame in 2012

In addition to his service to the Board of Elections, Groome also served on the Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care Board of Directors for 25 years and is a member of the Lenoir Rotary Club. He is a member of First United Methodist Church and a devout Christian.

Groome enjoys reading, vacationing at Sunset Beach, the companionship of his dogs, and the love of his family. He is married to Kaeti Groome and has three sons and four grandchildren.

Delk, a native of Lenoir, was appointed to fill Groome’s seat.

“I am excited and feel fortunate to have Joseph Delk IV joining as member of our Board of Elections,” said Barnes.

Delk is also looking forward to his new role.

“I believe voting is one of our more important rights as a citizen and the most effective way to voice our approval or disapproval of our government and governmental actions,” said Delk. “I am honored and humbled to be tasked with helping oversee the elections during this unusual election year, and in the years to come.”

After graduating from Hibriten High School, Delk attended Duke University, receiving a degree in Political Science, and went on to earn his juris doctor from Washington & Lee School of Law. He returned to Lenoir in 2010 to develop his criminal law practice, which continues today under the name Delk 4 Law. Delk is married to Brooke, and has two children, Pepper and Jasper.