Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation to host webinar about Black History and the National Park Service on February 15

ASHEVILLE, NC (February 8, 2022) – The Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation will explore the topic of Black History and the National Park Service during an online conversation 11 a.m., Tuesday, February 15, with Ajena Rogers, Supervisory Park Ranger at Maggie L. Walker National Historic Site in Richmond, Virginia.

Rogers is a Roanoke, Virginia, native, whose National Park Service career started on the Blue Ridge Parkway. She has also worked at Booker T. Washington National Monument (just 30 minutes from the Parkway), Valley Forge, and Independence National Historical Park. Since 2010, she has served as Supervisory Park Ranger at Maggie L. Walker National Historic Site in Richmond, Virginia. Join us to hear Rogers’ first-hand perspective on how the National Park Service — through individual rangers and as a large national agency — shares the stories of African Americans.

The free, 30-minute webinar is the latest installment of the Insider’s Report series, which highlights the nonprofit’s projects and programs, ways to enjoy the national park unit, Parkway history, and more. To register, visit BRPFoundation.org/events.

About the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation

Celebrating its 25th anniversary, the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation is the nonprofit fundraising partner of the Blue Ridge Parkway, helping to ensure cultural and historical preservation, natural resource protection, educational outreach, and visitor enjoyment now and for future generations. The Foundation has offices in Asheville and Winston-Salem, N.C., and Roanoke and Galax, Va. To learn more, visit BRPFoundation.org.

