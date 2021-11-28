Blue Ridge Memorial Park luminary display set for December 10th

LENOIR, NC (November 23, 2021) — The City of Lenoir Luminary Display at Blue Ridge Memorial Park will be Friday, December 10, 2021.

In December, City staff fill and light thousands of luminaries to display on the graves at Blue Ridge Memorial Park. The purpose of the event is to remember the people buried in the cemetery and to honor their families. Cars fill the cemetery roads for hours during that evening as people come to see the beautiful lights and remember their loved ones.

Staff will be using real candles this year.

Lighting generally starts around 4:30 pm, and the Luminary Display starts at 6:00 pm. The Rain date will be Friday December 17, 2021.

Support the Caldwell Journal for as little as $1 a month through Patreon. Thank you!

