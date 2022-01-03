Blue Ridge Energy Restoring Power Due to Snow Storm

LENOIR, NC (6 am – January 3, 2022) — Blue Ridge Energy is responding to restore power outages resulting from severe weather Monday morning.

Line technicians restored power in a little over an hour to over 5,000 members in Ashe County who were affected from around 5 am to 6:15 am.

Crews are also currently responding to scattered outages across Alleghany, Watauga, Caldwell and Wilkes counties as of 6:15 am Monday.

Blue Ridge Energy continues to be on high alert and ready to respond should more outages occur today as severe weather moves through the area.

Outages may be reported the following ways:

Call 1-800-448-2383

By using the Blue Ridge Energy mobile app

By text when signed up for outage texting (to sign up: be sure your mobile number is listed on your account, then text START to 70216. Then, you can text OUT to 70216 anytime you have an outage)

For outage status at any time:

www.BlueRidgeEnergy.com View the cooperative’s online outage map ator on our mobile app.

Blue Ridge Energy posts information during major outages on its social media channels:

www.facebook.com/blueridgeenergy

www.instagram.com/blueridgeenergy

www.twitter.com/blueridgeemc.

However, outage reporting is only available using one of the three options above (phone, mobile app or text) to ensure outages are immediately and accurately logged into the cooperative’s outage reporting and management system.

Blue Ridge Electric serves some 78,000 members in Caldwell, Watauga, Ashe, Alleghany, and parts of Wilkes, Avery and Alexander counties. Its propane and fuels subsidiary serves customers in the cooperative’s service area as well as Burke, Catawba, and Grayson County, Va. Learn more at www.BlueRidgeEnergy.com.

