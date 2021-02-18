Blue Ridge Energy Restores Power To 295 Members In Three Counties

LENOIR, NC (February 18, 2021 – 1:45 pm) — Blue Ridge Energy has restored outages after Thursday morning’s icy weather impacted service to nearly 300 members.

The High County and foothills were spared from the severe, icy weather originally predicted in weather models for much of western North Carolina.

The following areas in Blue Ridge Energy’s service territory were impacted:

Caldwell District: 134 members in the Dudley Shoals and Hudson communities lost power from 8:47 am until 11:24 am when a tree fell on power lines.

Watauga District: Seven members in the Pottertown community lost power from 7:02 am until 8:38 am from a downed tree on power lines.

Ashe District: 154 members in the Lansing, Shatley Springs and Laurel Springs communities lost power from 8:21 am until 10:20 am due to trees on power lines and an equipment malfunction.

Alleghany District: no outages occurred in Alleghany District.

The potential for severe weather or weather-related outages remains for this afternoon and tonight in the cooperative’s service area.

Blue Ridge Energy advises members to always be prepared with the cooperative’s outage reporting options:

Call 1-800-448-2383

Blue Ridge Energy mobile app

By text when signed up for outage texting (To sign up: be sure your mobile number is listed on your account and text START to 70216. Then, text OUT to 70216 anytime you have an outage)

For outage status at any time:

www.BlueRidgeEnergy.com View the cooperative’s outage map ator on the Blue Ridge Energy mobile app.

Blue Ridge Energy posts information during major outages on its social media channels:

www.facebook.com/blueridgeenergy

www.instagram.com/blueridgeenergy

www.twitter.com/blueridgeemc

