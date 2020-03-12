Blue Ridge Energy Response Plan Activated for Coronavirus

LENOIR, NC (March 12, 2020) — As a community-based electricity and propane and fuels provider, Blue Ridge Energy is taking precautions amid growing concerns about the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

As part of its comprehensive culture of safety, Blue Ridge Energy is taking steps to prepare for potential impacts of COVID-19 to ensure there is no disruption to business operations and service to our electric members and propane and fuels customers.

Following the guidance of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), we have reviewed and updated our Emergency Response Plan to safeguard our operations while protecting the well-being and safety of our employees and those we serve.

We have policies and procedures in place to ensure the continuity of operations. As the COVID-19 situation evolves, we will give careful consideration and follow CDC and local health authorities’ recommendations regarding public office access. We are currently canceling all public gatherings and business meetings at our offices.

Guidance for members:

*In order to protect you, our employees and our communities to minimize potential spread, we strongly encourage you to utilize our online (www.BlueRidgeEnergy.com) and by-phone services, including bill pay options from the convenience of your home. You can also use our mobile app (www.blueridgeenergy.com/mobile-app) and kiosks (www.blueridgeenergy.com/residential/ways-to-pay/payment-kiosks)

*Please take everyday precautions to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases as recommended by the CDC and the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. These include:

> Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom, before eating, and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing.

> Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

> Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throwing the tissue in the trash or by using your elbow (the vampire cough or sneeze).

> Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

> Avoid shaking hands or hugging.

> Avoid close contact with people who are sick with a distance of six feet or more.

> Stay home when you are sick.

> It is not recommended that people who are well wear a facemask, but facemasks should be used by those who show symptoms of COVID-19 or other flu or flu-like symptoms to help prevent the spread of disease to others.

*Also stay extra vigilant about cyber scams regarding COVID-19. Cyber actors may send emails with malicious attachments or links to fraudulent websites to trick victims into revealing sensitive information or donating to fraudulent charities or causes. Exercise caution in handling any email with a COVID-19-related subject line, attachment, or hyperlink, and be wary of social media pleas, texts or calls related to COVID-19.

Please reach out to us at 1-800-451-5474 or at www.BlueRidgeEnergy.com with any questions or concerns.

Members and customers are encouraged to stay tuned to updates from Blue Ridge Energy on www.BlueRidgeEnergy.com or by visiting the company’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram feeds.

Blue Ridge Energy is a member-owned electric cooperative serving some 77,000 members in northwest North Carolina. Its propane and fuels subsidiary also serve customers in the cooperative’s service area and beyond, including parts of Virginia, Catawba and Burke counties in North Carolina.