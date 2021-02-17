Blue Ridge Energy Ready to Respond if Severe Weather Causes Outages

LENOIR, NC (February 17, 2021) — Blue Ridge Energy is prepared and ready to respond should the severe weather predicted tonight and Thursday lead to power outages in the cooperative’s service area of Caldwell, Watauga, Ashe, Alleghany, and portions of Avery, Wilkes and Alexander counties.

Current predictions are for significant icing to occur in the cooperative’s service area. Ice accumulation above 1/4 inch could pose problems for power lines and lead to power outages. Blue Ridge Energy line technicians and all staff are on high alert to respond to potential outages overnight and Thursday.

Blue Ridge Energy members are advised to be prepared with the cooperative’s outage reporting options and tips below:

Outages may be reported the following ways:

Call 1-800-448-2383

By using the Blue Ridge Energy mobile app

By text when signed up for outage texting (to sign up: be sure your mobile number is listed on your account, then text START to 70216. Then, you can text OUT to 70216 anytime you have an outage)

For outage status at any time:

www.BlueRidgeEnergy.com View the cooperative’s online outage map ator on our mobile app.

The cooperative recommends having the following on hand to stay safe and comfortable in the event of outages:

Flashlights with extra batteries

NOAA Weather Radio (or, sign up for notifications from emergency and weather services on your smart phone or table)

Keep cell phones charged and have fully charged battery backups

Extra water for drinking and cooking

Nonperishable food items

First aid kit, including prescription medications

Blue Ridge Energy posts information during major outages on its social media channels:

www.facebook.com/blueridgeenergy

www.instagram.com/blueridgeenergy

www.twitter.com/blueridgeemc

However, outage reporting is only available using one of the three options above (phone, mobile app or text) to ensure outages are immediately and accurately logged into the cooperative’s outage reporting and management system.

Blue Ridge Electric serves some 76,000 members in Caldwell, Watauga, Ashe, Alleghany, and parts of Wilkes, Avery and Alexander counties. Its propane and fuels subsidiary serves customers in the cooperative’s service area as well as Burke, Catawba, and Grayson County, Va. Learn more at www.BlueRidgeEnergy.com.