Blue Ridge Energy Ready to Respond if Severe Weather Causes Outages: Severe Weather Predicted for Weekend

LENOIR, NC (August 28, 2020) — Blue Ridge Energy is on alert and ready to respond this weekend should severe weather from the remnants of Hurricane Laura impact the cooperative’s service area. Currently, high winds and rain are predicted late Friday into Saturday morning for northwest North Carolina.

If outages occur, report them by calling 1-800-448-2383, using the Blue Ridge mobile app or over the cooperative’s outage texting service. To sign up for outage texting, use a mobile phone number on your Blue Ridge Energy account and text START to 70216.

For outage status at any time, visit the cooperative’s live online outage map at www.BlueRidgeEnergy.com or on the Blue Ridge Energy mobile app.

Blue Ridge Energy recommends keeping the following items handy to stay safe and comfortable in the event of outages:

• Flashlights

• NOAA Weather Radio (you may also be able to sign up for notifications from your local emergency services or from weather services on your smart phone or table)

• Extra batteries

• Extra water for drinking and cooking

• Nonperishable food items

• First aid kit, including prescription medications

• Be sure cell phones and other electronics are fully charged and have fully charged battery back-ups.

Blue Ridge Energy posts information during major outages on its social media channels: www.facebook.com/blueridgeenergy; www.instagram.com/blueridgeenergy

and www.twitter.com/blueridgeemc.

Blue Ridge Electric serves some 76,000 members in Caldwell, Watauga, Ashe, Alleghany, Wilkes, Avery and Alexander counties.