Blue Ridge Energy Propane and Fuels Donates over $2,900 to The Wig Bank of Caldwell County

LENOIR, NC (October 26, 2021) – Blue Ridge Energy Propane and Fuels recently donated $2,918 to The Wig Bank of Caldwell County.

The donation represents a penny for every gallon of propane delivered during the past twelve months by the company’s pink “Fueling the Fight” propane delivery trucks. Funds raised through the program are totaled in October of each year in commemoration of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Donations are then provided to local organizations that provide beneficial services and support to those fighting breast cancer.

Employees across the Blue Ridge Energy service area are proud to drive the trucks in memory and honor of family members and friends impacted by breast cancer.

Since beginning the program in 2013, Blue Ridge Energy Propane and Fuels has donated over $109,000 to local breast cancer related organizations across its service area in Caldwell, Watauga, Ashe, and Alleghany counties.

Blue Ridge Energy is a member-owned cooperative serving some 76,000 members in Watauga, Ashe, Alleghany, Caldwell, Avery, Alexander and Wilkes counties. Its Propane and Fuels subsidiary serves customers across the foothills and mountains of North Carolina in addition to parts of southwest Virginia. Showrooms are located in each of the cooperative’s district offices and in Morganton, NC, featuring indoor and outdoor hearth and home appliances and products. Learn more at www.BlueRidgeEnergy.com.

Support the Caldwell Journal for as little as $1 a month through Patreon. Thank you!