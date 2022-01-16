Blue Ridge Energy: Power Restoration Complete Sunday

LENOIR, NC (January 16, 6:30 pm 2022) — All outages have been restored as of 5:55 pm Sunday for Blue Ridge Energy members affected by today’s winter storm that affected much of the state.

Most outages were wind related and due to trees outside of the rights of way falling into power lines. Today’s totals were: Watauga County: 1,903 members in the Sherwood, Valle Crucis and Vilas communities affected from damage to nine locations; Caldwell County: 150 members in Dudley Shoals and Grace Chapel affected by damage to three locations; Ashe County: 107 members in Beaver Creek, Creston and Obids affected by damage to six locations; and Alleghany County: 83 members in Ellis and Glade Valley affected by damage to three locations.

More snow and high winds are possible tonight. Blue Ridge Energy line technicians and all staff are on high alert and prepared to respond quickly should outages occur.

Ways to report an outage:

Call 1-800-448-2383

On the Blue Ridge Energy mobile app

By text when signed up for outage texting ( www.blueridgeenergy.com/resources/electric-outage-texting

For outage status at any time:

bremco.maps.sienatech.com/ View the cooperative’s online outage map ator on our mobile app.

Blue Ridge Energy posts information during major outages on its social media channels:

However, outage reporting is only available using one of the three options above (phone, mobile app or text) to ensure outages are immediately and accurately logged into the cooperative’s outage reporting and management system.

Blue Ridge Electric serves some 78,000 members in Caldwell, Watauga, Ashe, Alleghany, and parts of Wilkes, Avery and Alexander counties. Its propane and fuels subsidiary serves customers in the cooperative’s service area as well as Burke, Catawba, and Grayson County, Va. Learn more at www.BlueRidgeEnergy.com.

Support the Caldwell Journal for as little as $1 a month through Patreon. Thank you!

