Blue Ridge Energy Offices Closed Due to Ongoing Pandemic

LENOIR, NC (January 7, 2021) – Beginning Monday, January 11th, Blue Ridge Energy offices are closing to the public until further notice, due to effects from the ongoing COVID pandemic.

“We’re working very hard to provide essential energy services that are especially critical to our members and customers during the winter season,” said Renee Whitener, director of public relations for Blue Ridge Energy. “The decision to temporarily close offices to the public was made for employee and public health as our service area experiences rising COVID cases.”

One of the impacts from COVID has been an increase in calls to Blue Ridge Energy and a decrease in office visits. Telephone customer service was already a popular tool so this change has led to longer wait times for those calling. Temporarily closing the offices will allow Blue Ridge Energy to realign its workforce to dedicate more staff to telephone service. Automated options such as the website, mobile app and kiosks are also encouraged customer service tools during this time.

Employees will continue working to provide electric and propane and fuels services, including power restoration and electric maintenance, propane and fuels deliveries as well as account services available by telephone, online at BlueRidgeEnergy.com, kiosks at district offices and community locations, and the Blue Ridge Energy mobile app. Drive-throughs are open at district offices and showroom appointments are available by appointment only. Masks and social distancing are required during showroom visits. Blue Ridge Energy is taking additional safety and sanitization measures and asks that members and customers not utilize these options if you have any symptoms of illness.

Whitener emphasized that Blue Ridge Energy members and propane and fuel customers will not see a disruption in service due to the closing of district offices. “We appreciate the cooperation and support of our members and customers by using any of our remote or automated options, especially those available by website, mobile app or kiosk,” she said.

The following 24/7 options are available for member/customer service:

www.BlueRidgeEnergy.com : Select the “My Account” feature for your individual electric or propane and fuels account to make a payment, track your energy usage, and many other options. You can also contact us by email or chat from the website.

www.blueridgeenergy.com/mobile-app Mobile apps for electric and propane and fuels:where you can make a payment, schedule a delivery, report an outage, check outage status or contact us.

Call us at 1-800-451-5474: make a payment, check your account, or report an outage.

www.blueridgeenergy.com/residential/ways-to-pay/payment-kiosks Kiosks to pay by cash and check are available at each district office and other locations:. Additionally, drop boxes are available at district office locations.

You can also mail electric payments to Blue Ridge Energy: PO Box 112, Lenoir, NC, 28645. For Propane and Fuels payments, the address is: PO Box 2008, Lenoir, NC 28645.

Finally, Blue Ridge Energy encourages the public to follow safety guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.

These include:

Wear a facemask. Keep a social distance of at least six feet from others. Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom, before eating, and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth. Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throwing the tissue in the trash or by using your elbow (the vampire cough or sneeze). Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe. Avoid shaking hands or hugging. Avoid close contact with people who are sick with a distance of six feet or more. Stay home when you are sick or have any symptom of possible illness.



Also stay extra vigilant about cyber scams regarding COVID-19. Cyber actors may send emails with malicious attachments or links to fraudulent websites to trick victims into revealing sensitive information or donating to fraudulent charities or causes. Exercise caution in handling any email with a COVID-19-related subject line, attachment, or hyperlink, and be wary of social media pleas, texts or calls related to COVID-19.

Please reach out to Blue Ridge Energy at 1-800-451-5474 or www.BlueRidgeEnergy.com with questions or concerns.

Blue Ridge Energy serves some 77,000 members in Caldwell, Watauga, Ashe and Alleghany counties as well as parts of Avery, Alexander and Wilkes counties. Its propane and fuels subsidiary serves customers in these areas as well as Burke, Catawba, and Grayson County, Va. Learn more at BlueRidgeEnergy.com.