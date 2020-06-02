Blue Ridge Energy Named to Business North Carolina’s Best Employer’s List

LENOIR, NC (June 1, 2020) – Blue Ridge Energy has been named to Business North Carolina magazine’s Best Employers list for 2020.

The electric cooperative and propane and heating fuels provider serving northwest North Carolina and parts of Virginia was ranked number 6 on the list of companies with up to 249 employees.

The ranking and list are based on evaluations measuring workplace policies, business philosophy, systems and employee culture. Business North Carolina found that best employer practices to recruit and retain top talent include wellness programs and opportunities to volunteer in local communities among other benefits.

The list of the Best Employers in North Carolina was created by Business North Carolina magazine, the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), and NC State Council and Best Companies Group.

With corporate offices in Lenoir, Blue Ridge Energy employees some 223 electric and propane and fuels employees in six offices with home and hearth showrooms in Lenoir, Boone, West Jefferson, Sparta and Morganton. The electric cooperative serves some 76,000 members in NC and the propane and fuels business serves over 27,000 customers in NC and Virginia.