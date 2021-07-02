Blue Ridge Energy Members Foundation Reinstates Community Grants for 2021

LENOIR, NC (July 2, 2021) -– The Blue Ridge Energy Members Foundation will once again offer community grants to local non-profit organizations beginning July 1, 2021.

The Foundation suspended the community grant program in 2020 due to the COVID pandemic to provide special relief to 2,331 members needing assistance with their energy bills. As the economy has been improving, the need for family assistance has decreased and funding is available for community grants that provide additional support to members in the cooperative’s service areas.

According to Caldwell District Manager Tyler Reese, “Community grants go a long way to extend family and individual assistance within our communities, and the Blue Ridge Energy Members Foundation is pleased to be able to fund up to $150,000 in grants this year. To date, the Foundation has awarded over $3 million in grants since its inception.”

Applications are accepted online at br.energy/grantapp and are due by July 30, 2021. Applications that promote economic and community development will receive priority followed by grants promoting health and wellness and health treatment. A volunteer Foundation Advisory Committee will review all applications in the fall and the grant winners will be announced in December.

The cooperative, which rebranded in 2016 under the market name of Blue Ridge Energy along with its propane and fuels subsidiary, serves some 78,000 members in Caldwell, Watauga, Ashe, and Alleghany counties as well as parts of Avery, Alexander and Wilkes counties. Learn more at:

www.BlueRidgeEnergy.com

www.facebook.com/blueridgeenergy

www.twitter.com/blueridgeemc

www.instagram.com/blueridgeenergy