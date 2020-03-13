Blue Ridge Energy Closes Offices as Coronavirus Precaution

LENOIR, NC (March 13, 2020) — As a precaution for Coronavirus (COVID-19) prevention and readiness, Blue Ridge Energy is closing its offices to the public beginning Monday, March 16.

Blue Ridge Energy has activated a plan to ensure there is no disruption to business operations and service to our electric members and propane and fuels customers.

A decision will be made regarding reopening to the public as the COVID-19 health threat evolves, based on guidance of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Members and customers are encouraged help prevent potential spread of the COVID-19 by doing business with Blue Ridge Energy through online, telephone and other available resources:

www.BlueRidgeEnergy.com : Access your electric or propane and fuels account. Make a payment. Track your energy usage. Contact us by email or chat.

www.blueridgeenergy.com/mobile-app Mobile apps for electric and propane and fuels:where you can make a payment, schedule a delivery, report an outage, or contact us.

Call us at 1-800-451-5474: make a payment, check your account, or report an outage.

www.blueridgeenergy.com/residential/ways-to-pay/payment-kiosks Kiosks to pay by cash and check are available at each district office and other locations:. Additionally, drop boxes are available at some office locations.

You can also mail payments to Blue Ridge Energy: PO Box 112, Lenoir, NC, 28645.

All public gatherings and business meetings at the offices have also been cancelled.

“As a community-based electricity and propane and fuels provider, Blue Ridge Energy is taking this measure out of concern for the health and safety of the public and our employees,” said Doug Johnson, Chief Executive Officer of Blue Ridge Energy. “During this time, Blue Ridge Energy will continue following the guidance of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as part of our Emergency Response Plan to safeguard our operations while protecting the well-being of our employees and those we serve.

“We are dedicated to continuing to provide the best service and we appreciate the patience and cooperation of the public during this time,” Johnson added.

Finally, Blue Ridge Energy encourages the public to follow prevention and safety guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.

These include:

> Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom, before eating, and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing.

> Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

> Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throwing the tissue in the trash or by using your elbow (the vampire cough or sneeze).

> Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

> Avoid shaking hands or hugging.

> Avoid close contact with people who are sick with a distance of six feet or more.

> Stay home when you are sick.

> It is not recommended that people who are well wear a facemask, but facemasks should be used by those who show symptoms of COVID-19 or other flu or flu-like symptoms to help prevent the spread of disease to others.

Also stay extra vigilant about cyber scams regarding COVID-19. Cyber actors may send emails with malicious attachments or links to fraudulent websites to trick victims into revealing sensitive information or donating to fraudulent charities or causes. Exercise caution in handling any email with a COVID-19-related subject line, attachment, or hyperlink, and be wary of social media pleas, texts or calls related to COVID-19.

www.BlueRidgeEnergy.com Please reach out to us at 1-800-451-5474 or atwith questions or concerns.

Members and customers are encouraged to stay tuned to updates from Blue Ridge Energy on www.BlueRidgeEnergy.com or by visiting the company’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram feeds.

Blue Ridge Energy is a member-owned electric cooperative serving some 77,000 members in northwest North Carolina. Its propane and fuels subsidiary also serves customers in the cooperative’s service area and beyond, including parts of Virginia, Catawba and Burke counties in North Carolina.