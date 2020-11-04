Blue Angel finds new home in Hickory

HICKORY, NC (November 4, 2020) — The City of Hickory and the Hickory Aviation Museum are excited to announce the museum’s latest addition to its permanent aircraft collection.

On Friday, November 13, Blue Angel #5 F/A-18 BuNo 162411 will fly into Hickory Regional Airport to join the Hickory Aviation Museum’s flight line collection. An exact arrival time for the aircraft is not yet known.

The Hickory Aviation Museum (HAM) is located at the Hickory Regional Airport, 3101 9th Avenue Drive NW in Hickory. HAM provides a unique opportunity for all generations to learn and appreciate aviation history through the artifacts and memorabilia on display in its museum and gift shop, and through its extensive collection of aircraft on display outside the museum.

“We are thrilled to have the Hickory Aviation Museum and its incredible collection on display at the Hickory Regional Airport,” said Airport Manager Terry Clark. “The addition of Blue Angel #5 will certainly attract more people to come and appreciate all the Aviation Museum has to offer.”

HAM’s outdoor flight line collection is currently available for viewing on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The indoor museum and gift shop are currently closed to the public. Face masks are required for all visitors over 5 years of age and all staff. Admission is free.

For more information about the Hickory Aviation Museum, please call 828-323-1963, or visit www.hickoryaviationmuseum.org/ or www.facebook.com/HickoryAviationMuseum/.