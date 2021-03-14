Blue Angel F/A 18A Legacy Hornet now on display at the Hickory Aviation Museum

HICKORY, NC (March 12, 2021) — The Hickory Aviation Museum (HAM) is very proud to announce that our Blue Angel F/A 18A Legacy Hornet is now on display. This, along with our just recently refurbished F-4B Phantom and the F-105 Thunderchief along with our many other military aircraft make a visit to the museum more enjoyable. The HAM museum is located at the Hickory Regional Airport just past the Hickory Crawdad Stadium.

Because of Covid restrictions, the interior is open with restricted numbers allowed inside and masks are mandatory for all visitors. Our staff will also be wearing them. We still have limited hours. The museum and flight line will be open Wednesday through Friday from 10:00 am – 3:00 pm. Saturday from 10:00 am through 4:00 pm and on Sunday from 1:00 pm through 4:00pm. There is no admission charge.

www.hickoryaviationmuseum.org

www.facebook.com/HickoryAviationMuseum

A Hickory Aviation Museum Press Release by Don Baldwin