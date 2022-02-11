Blue and Greene Make a Winning Team: Blue Ridge Energy and Nickgreene.com win four national awards

LENOIR, NC (February 11, 2022) – Blue Ridge Energy and nickgreene.com have announced they have won multiple Davey Awards from the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts for their member communications and marketing for the cooperative’s website and podcast.

The annual International Davey Awards honors the achievements of the “Creative Davids”, who derive their strength from big ideas rather than big budgets. Over 2,000 entries are submitted each year in this competition sponsored by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts.

Their entry for “Powering a Brighter Future” website design and communications won a gold award. Silver awards were given for website design and content for the entire site as well as specifically for the Powering a Brighter Future landing page. Another silver award was given for the campaign created for a new member communications tool: Blue Ridge Energy’s podcast called “Unplugged.”

“We’re honored to be acknowledged for our efforts to effectively communicate with and inform the members we serve, said Renee Whitener, director of public relations. “Our website is a critical member service tool, and our new podcast is growing quickly as an engaging way for members to keep informed about key areas of their cooperative,” she added.

Nick Greene, principal of nickgreene.com, said: “This award recognition validates the hard work we put in day in and day out to help our clients build stronger brands and move the needle to help meet their business goals.”

Blue Ridge Energy serves some 78,0000 members in Caldwell, Watauga, Ashe and Alleghany counties as well as parts of Wilkes, Avery and Alexander counties. Learn more at www.BlueRidgeEnergy.com.

As a full-service marketing agency located in Lenoir, NC, nickgreene.com specializes in digital media, web development, creative marketing, and design. 2022 marks their 21st year in business.

