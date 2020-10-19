Big Barn Bash Benefit for Caldwell Hospice

LENOIR, NC (October 19, 2020) — The family of Martha Yount honored her memory with a Big Barn Bash to benefit Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care on October 17, 2020. Martha Yount passed in February 2019 under the care of Caldwell Hospice, and her family wanted to find a way to give back. This is the second year Jeff and Brooke Yount have hosted the event in their barn in Granite Falls, NC.

A huge turnout by the community raised $5,850 to support the work of Caldwell Hospice. The event provided BBQ pork loin, chicken, taters’n’onions, slaw, and baked beans, as well as rock-n-roll and country music by western NC based band The Roadrunnerz. All donations went to Caldwell Hospice.

Caldwell Hospice—the only community-owned, not-for-profit hospice and palliative medicine provider in Caldwell County—cares for all patients, regardless of ability to pay. Thanks to the generosity of the community, Caldwell Hospice provided more than $1.6 million in patient care for which there was no reimbursement during 2019-20.

To learn more visit www.caldwellhospice.org or call 828.754.0101.