Bernhardt Furniture Company Receives United Way Spirit of North Carolina Award

LENOIR, NC (March 4, 2021) — The United Way of Caldwell County announced today that Bernhardt Furniture Company has been awarded the 2020 Spirit of North Carolina Award for Building Campaign Momentum with Engaged Leadership and Employees. In a year full of challenges, Bernhardt Furniture Company has stepped up to serve the Caldwell County community in an extraordinary way.

For more than 24 years, United Way of North Carolina has recognized organizations for exemplary work in their local communities through the Spirit of North Carolina award. Organizations are chosen as winners based on criteria that examines their fundraising efforts, volunteer engagement, educational opportunities, and dedication to finding solutions for the social and economic hurdles that United Way organizations confront head-on. On March 3rd, United Way of North Carolina will recognize 78 award winners representing 19 local United Ways.

“The Spirit of North Carolina Award shines a light on the importance of collaborative partnerships at the United Way of Caldwell County,” said Jamie Willis, Executive Director. “We are thrilled to elevate the great work that Bernhardt Furniture Company achieved in 2020.” Bernhardt Furniture Company was recognized for going above and beyond the call of action when it comes to community involvement. “It is no secret that our community has been hit hard by the pandemic. But even in this adversity, the Bernhardt family and their employees have held steadfast to help provide for Caldwell County citizens in need. When others look away or do the bare minimum, the Bernhardt Furniture Company is there to ask, “What more can we do to help? Neighbors helping neighbors is their corporate culture. They know the value of what it means to provide for our community. We are honored to have Bernhardt Furniture Company as a key stakeholder that helps us work towards a Caldwell County where everyone thrives.” Willis said.

For more information about the Spirit of North Carolina Award and a complete list of winners, visit unitedwaync.org/spirit-north-carolina-award-winners.

About United Way of Caldwell County

The United Way of Caldwell County fights for the Health, Education, and Financial Stability for every person in Caldwell County.

If your company would like to help the United Way of Caldwell County provide for our community, please contact Jamie Willis at (828)758-9300 or email liveunited@caldwellunitedway.org.

About the Spirit of North Carolina Award

The Spirit of North Carolina Award offers United Ways in NC communities an opportunity to honor organizations whose United Way campaigns exemplify the “spirit” of their community. Winners meet specific standards of achievement and are selected by a team of United Way leaders from across the state. United Way of North Carolina leads the award nomination and judging process and presents the award annually. For more information, contact Anita Barker, Director of Education and Engagement, at 919-834-5200 or abarker@unitedwaync.org.

Press Release provided by Jamie Willis

Executive Director

United Way of Caldwell County