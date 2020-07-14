Beloved characters return in the follow up sequel to local mystery “The Glass River”

LENOIR, NC (July 13, 2020) — LB Sedlacek loves a good mystery! As common with many writers, she also loves to read. One of her favorite genres to read is of course mysteries! When she wrote her locally set mystery “The Glass River” she never dreamed it would be so well received and also be nominated for an award.

After countless requests from fans of “The Glass River,” she has written a follow up sequel entitled “A Sunless Sea.” In this brand new Caldwell county set mystery, beloved characters Detective Chance Richardson and Reporter Kelly Grant return to investigate another mysterious murder. While the novel takes place in and around Caldwell County most of the action is set on Hibriten Mountain.

The tagline for the new book is “Something’s going down on the mountain, and you’re not gonna like it!” Sedlacek was inspired by the mountain that is such an important local landmark.

Sedlacek is known for researching her novels and basing them upon real situations taking some creative license here and there. She took to the top of Hibriten mountain to ground her book with real life details.

“A Sunless Sea” is currently available for pre-order as an E-book. It will be published on Sept 19th. The paperback will also be published late September as well. She will also be doing a book launch in support of the book, too.

In the meantime, you can read the new edition of “The Glass River: Happy Valley edition” in e-book or paperback format. Sedlacek is also the author of “The Mailbox of the Kindred Spirit” and “Traveling with Fish.” Her other mystery novels are the sci fi series books “The EP Hunting Club: The Poem Code, Redshift and The Test Message.” She also wrote a psychological thriller set in Richmond VA and Morganton NC called “Intent.” She is best known locally for creating local poetry with “Poetry in LA.”

You can find many of her books for sale at the local bookshop on the square in Downtown Lenoir, Tybrisa Books.

Pre-order “A Sunless Sea”:

www.amazon.com/Sunless-Sea-Detective-Richardson-mystery-ebook/dp/B08BKC9VQR

Order “The Glass River – Happy Valley Edition”:

www.amazon.com/Glass-River-Detective-Richardson-mystery-ebook/dp/B08BKCDCW2

Find out more:

www.lbsedlacek.com