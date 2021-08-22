Beginning Teachers Ready for their First Day in School

LENOIR, NC (August 19, 2021) — “Teaching is hard because it matters. It is important because it matters every day,” a quote on display for 43 beginning teachers who attended the annual Beginning Teacher Orientation held recently.

“This highlights the importance of what we do and the impact that educators have on students, adults, and members of the community,” said Heather Puhl, Teacher Mentor. “Our beginning teachers are excited to learn and are ready to make a difference this school year.”

During the Beginning Teacher Orientation, teachers received training on local school policies and expectations, classroom management, evaluation standards, and methods of supporting students with special needs. They also heard from experienced teachers and discovered new ways to use technology in the classroom and to find instructional resources.

The 4-day orientation concluded with a light-hearted shopping spree at Teacher Treasures, a local non-profit where teachers could shop for school supplies at no charge.