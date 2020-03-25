Be wary of door-to-door coronavirus scammers

RALEIGH, NC (March 24, 2020) — Our office has received reports of scammers going door to door in neighborhoods selling coronavirus testing kits and cleaning supplies. This activity could be both a scam and a pretense to enter your home, possibly to commit robbery or other criminal acts. Concerns about the coronavirus pandemic are real, but please continue to be careful. Don’t open the door if you don’t know the visitor, and if you’re concerned for your safety, please contact local law enforcement immediately.

Here is additional information you should know:

• Currently, there are no door-to-door coronavirus testing options. No one from the Centers for Disease Control, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, or any other health agency will come to your home to offer to provide tests for a charge. If you are concerned about any medical symptoms you have, you should call your health care provider or local health department for guidance.

• Be skeptical of people selling miracle cures, including vaccinations and medications. If you are unsure about a product, check with a doctor before you buy it. Don’t let anyone rush you. Walk away from high-pressure pitches and cure-all promises. The best way to protect yourself is by taking common-sense health precautions.

• Take a moment before you buy in-demand items like hand sanitizers, face masks, cleaning products, or groceries. Don’t overstock on supplies you may not need. Before you make a purchase, check with your doctor to confirm whether you actually need it. Check company/product reviews before you buy. North Carolina’s price gouging law is in effect, which makes it illegal to charge too much during a crisis. Report potential price gouging at ncdoj.gov/gouging or 1-877-5-NO-SCAM.

You can learn more about coronavirus scams here: ncdoj.gov/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/AttorneyGeneralStein_CoronavirusScamsGuide.pdf. You can also learn more about coronavirus-related updates in North Carolina by visiting ncdhhs.gov/coronavirus or by dialing 2-1-1 in North Carolina or 1-888-892-1162. If you think you’ve been the victim of a scam, please file a complaint with our office at ncdoj.gov/complaint or 1-877-5-NO-SCAM.

You can access a Spanish-language version of this alert here.