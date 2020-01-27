BBB Alert: Text Message Claims There’s a Problem with your FedEx Delivery

MATTHEWS, NC (January 27, 2020) — BBB is warning consumers that a phony text message that seems to come from FedEx is sweeping the country. The fake message could also arrive via email. It addresses you by name and asks that you click on a link to set delivery preferences for your package. Don’t click!

BBB has received 11 reports of this scam to BBB Scam Tracker in the last few days. Some individuals who got the text and clicked on the link have reported being taken to an Amazon survey site where they were asked to input credit card information.

FedEx Corporate Communications told BBB, “FedEx does not send unsolicited text messages or emails to customers requesting money or package or personal information. Unfortunately, scammers often invoke the names of trusted brands when attempting to take advantage of the public, and FedEx is one of many companies whose brand has been abused in this way. We are committed to protecting the security and integrity of our network. While there is no foolproof method to prevent the FedEx name from being used in a scam, we are constantly monitoring for such activity and work cooperatively with law enforcement.”

Any suspicious text messages or emails should be deleted without being opened, and reported to abuse@fedex.com. For more tips on detecting online scams, visit the FedEx Customer Protection Center at www.fedex.com/us/security/prevent-fraud.

BBB Tips to Avoid Phishing Scams:

If something sounds suspicious, confirm it by calling the company directly or checking the company website. Don’t click on links in an unexpected email – type the URL for the company into your browser or do a web search to find the right website.

Don’t click, download, or open anything that comes from an anonymous sender. This is likely an attempt to gain access to your personal information or install malware on your computer.

Be cautious of generic emails. Scammers try to cast a wide net by including little or no specific information in their fake emails. Always be wary of unsolicited messages that don’t contain your name, last digits of your account number or other personalizing information.

bbb.org/scamtracker IC3.gov bbb.org/phishing scam If you’ve received this text, report it to BBB Scam Tracker at. Consider contacting the Internet Crime Complaint Center ator your state Attorney General’s office. You can read more about phishing scams and how they work at

A Better Business Bureau of Southern Piedmont and Western North Carolina Press Release