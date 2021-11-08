Banner Elk’s A Small Town Christmas Weekend 2021 Schedule
BANNER ELK, NC (November 8, 2021) — Here is Banner Elk’s “A Small Town Christmas” Weekend 2021 Schedule.
Friday, December 3rd
- All Weekend – Santa’s Mailbox is accepting Letters to Santa at the Banner Elk Chamber of Commerce Children may write letters at the Chamber during open business hours; see bannerelk.org for current hours.
- 10:00 a.m.- 4:00 p.m. – Christmas at Apple Hill Farm
- 6:30 p.m. – Tree Lighting at the Corner on Main St.
- 7:00 p.m. – Ensemble Stage: “A Banner Elk Christmas” – A Holiday Musical Variety Show
Saturday, December 4th
- 9:00 a.m. – 5k Reindeer Run in Tate-Evans Park with Williams YMCA and Kiwanis Club of Banner Elk (register here; registration and packet pickup at 8:00 a.m.)
- 10:00 a.m.- 4:00 p.m. – Christmas at Apple Hill Farm
- Various activities and special events at local downtown (and near downtown) businesses. Find contact info on the Chamber website at Bannerelk.org > Directory.
- 9:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. – Breakfast with Santa at Stonewalls Restaurant
- 10:30 a.m. – Storytime with Santa and Firetruck Tour at the Banner Elk Fire and Rescue Station
- 11:00 a.m.- 4:00 p.m. – Christmas Market and Kids Craft Activities (times may vary) Cultural Arts Center in the Historic Banner Elk School
- 3:00 p.m. – Christmas Carols at the Banner Elk Presbyterian Church
- More coming coon….
- 6:00 p.m. – Christmas Festivities in Tate-Evans Park including: Luminary-lighted train rides, synchronized Christmas light show, Christmas movie at the Amphitheater, hot chocolate and more!
Sunday, December 5th
- 10:00 a.m.- 4:00 p.m. – Christmas at Apple Hill Farm
- 2:00 p.m. – Ensemble Stage: “A Banner Elk Christmas” – A Holiday Musical Variety Show
- All Day – Check out Banner Elk’s local shops and visit one of Avery County’s choose & cut Christmas tree farms!
The Banner Elk Chamber of Commerce is located on 100 Main Street at the streetlight in downtown Banner Elk, North Carolina. For more information including current hours, please call 828-898-8395, email bannerelkchamber@gmail.com, or visit us on the Web at www.bannerelk.org.
Information provided by the Banner Elk Chamber of Commerce
