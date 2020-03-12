Awards Announcement for the 8th Annual High School Shakespeare Monologue Competition
LENOIR, NC (March 12, 2020) — Shakespeare is not dry and dull! Just ask the 26 students from five counties who competed for cash awards by performing monologues from Shakespeare’s plays last Saturday at the HUB Station Arts & Business Center.
Top Winners received cash awards ranging from $100-$250:
1st Place: Raegan Conard, Caldwell Early College
2nd Place: Olivia Stegall, Watauga High School
3rd Place: Bianca Pittman, South Caldwell High School
4th Place: Katherine McCoy, Hibriten High School
5th Place: Kaylee Simmons, Wilkes Early College
6th Place: Mehreen Ahmed, Caldwell Early College
In addition, the following students received Merit Awards of $50 each:
Abby Gragg, Hibriten High School
Amanda Lin, Caldwell Early College
Jolie-Dean Hipps, South Caldwell High School
Justin Smith, Caldwell Early College
Kallie Ann Miller, Hibriten High School
Lorelai Fullmer, South Caldwell High School
Mazie Wakefield, Hibriten High School
Melanie Perez, Caldwell Applied Sciences Academy
This event is sponsored by the Caldwell Arts Council, Caldwell County Schools, and the Town of Hudson (HUB Station Arts & Business Center).
To learn more about Caldwell Arts Council events and programs, please visit www.caldwellarts.com.