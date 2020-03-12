Awards Announcement for the 8th Annual High School Shakespeare Monologue Competition

LENOIR, NC (March 12, 2020) — Shakespeare is not dry and dull! Just ask the 26 students from five counties who competed for cash awards by performing monologues from Shakespeare’s plays last Saturday at the HUB Station Arts & Business Center.

Top Winners received cash awards ranging from $100-$250:

1st Place: Raegan Conard, Caldwell Early College

2nd Place: Olivia Stegall, Watauga High School

3rd Place: Bianca Pittman, South Caldwell High School

4th Place: Katherine McCoy, Hibriten High School

5th Place: Kaylee Simmons, Wilkes Early College

6th Place: Mehreen Ahmed, Caldwell Early College

In addition, the following students received Merit Awards of $50 each:

Abby Gragg, Hibriten High School

Amanda Lin, Caldwell Early College

Jolie-Dean Hipps, South Caldwell High School

Justin Smith, Caldwell Early College

Kallie Ann Miller, Hibriten High School

Lorelai Fullmer, South Caldwell High School

Mazie Wakefield, Hibriten High School

Melanie Perez, Caldwell Applied Sciences Academy

This event is sponsored by the Caldwell Arts Council, Caldwell County Schools, and the Town of Hudson (HUB Station Arts & Business Center).

To learn more about Caldwell Arts Council events and programs, please visit www.caldwellarts.com.